REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.