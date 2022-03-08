Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.01) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,173 ($93.99).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.08).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

