Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 201,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

