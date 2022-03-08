Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Real Good Food will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

