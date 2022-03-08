Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.71 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $11.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Raymond James stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.