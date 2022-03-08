Raymond James Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $70.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.73.

NYSE MTDR opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,805,000 after buying an additional 210,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after acquiring an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

