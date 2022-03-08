Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0442 on Top Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $22.12 million and $147,334.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.10 or 0.06618315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.50 or 0.99680307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046505 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

