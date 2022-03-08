Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $823.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.00 million and the highest is $829.74 million. Quidel posted sales of $375.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $745.55 million to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.01. 475,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,028. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Quidel by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 88,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

