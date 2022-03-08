Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

