Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issued By William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

