Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

ANF stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

