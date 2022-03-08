Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

