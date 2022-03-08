Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.95) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $105.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

