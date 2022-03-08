Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.24.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

