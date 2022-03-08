Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.93

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 72410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The firm has a market cap of $575.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.00%.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

