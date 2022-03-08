PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.67

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 187.77 ($2.46) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.50 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £805.02 million and a PE ratio of -152.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PZC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 237 ($3.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,336.48).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

