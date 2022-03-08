Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Purple Innovation worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,243,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 65,221 shares during the period.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,537,471 shares of company stock valued at $83,943,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Purple Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.