Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 1,460,000 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

On Monday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $437.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRPL. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 151,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 54.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 205,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 65.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 381,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 27.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,251 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

