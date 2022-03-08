Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,523,000 after purchasing an additional 276,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.