Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 749,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 68,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

