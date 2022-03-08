ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.56. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 1,134,987 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

