ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 114,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,665. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

