Project Inverse Price Reaches $0.0153 on Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $560,614.67 and $337,927.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.74 or 0.06555751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,122.38 or 1.00420761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 54,136,552 coins and its circulating supply is 36,571,748 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

