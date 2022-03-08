Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Cowen

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PROF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

PROF stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Profound Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Profound Medical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Profound Medical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

