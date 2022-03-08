Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Cowen

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PROF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
PROF stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Profound Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Profound Medical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Profound Medical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
