ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after acquiring an additional 787,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 87.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 164,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

