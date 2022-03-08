Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 459,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

