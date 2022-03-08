PPL Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

PPL has raised its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in PPL by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PPL by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $5,918,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

