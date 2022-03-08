PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.77.

PPG stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $114.46 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

