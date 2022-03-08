PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Macquarie

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

PowerSchool stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PowerSchool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PowerSchool by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

