PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $102.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
About PowerFleet (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
