PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $102.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

