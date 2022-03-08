Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.89 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.56. 4,840,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,035. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

