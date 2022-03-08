Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,017,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,378 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 14,524,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,607,402. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

