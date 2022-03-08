Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,369 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.39. 641,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,006. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $179.46 and a one year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.