Position Exchange 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.46 Million (POSI)

Position Exchange (CURRENCY:POSI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Position Exchange has a total market cap of $60.24 million and approximately $21.46 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Position Exchange coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.10 or 0.06618315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.50 or 0.99680307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Position Exchange Profile

Position Exchange’s total supply is 45,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,706 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx

Position Exchange Coin Trading

