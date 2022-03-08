Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ PRTG opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

