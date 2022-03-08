Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.44. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

