Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 77 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,941,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012,029. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.