Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 156 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

