Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded down $9.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day moving average is $352.04. Accenture plc has a one year low of $249.23 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

