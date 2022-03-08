Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $246.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.