Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PHT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.