Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.
Shares of PHT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.22.
About Pioneer High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
