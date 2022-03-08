Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $11.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

