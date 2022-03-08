Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.25. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,677. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $104.55 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.