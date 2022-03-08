PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.
Shares of PCQ opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $20.19.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
