PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.

Shares of PCQ opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

