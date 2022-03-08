PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.

NYSE PZC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

