PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.
NYSE PZC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.77.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.