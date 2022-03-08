Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 0.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. 325,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,510. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.