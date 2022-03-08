Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

