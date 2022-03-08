Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Pharma Mar stock remained flat at $$55.47 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.58. Pharma Mar has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

