PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PFSweb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.
PFSW opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.
PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
