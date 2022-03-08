PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PFSweb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PFSW opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

