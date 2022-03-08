Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 297,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,177. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.